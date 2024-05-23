Last vigil to be held at Key Bridge Victims’ Memorial this weekend

By Tori Yorgey

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The last vigil at the Key Bridge Victims’ Memorial is set to be held this weekend.

Bernardo Vargas, who is one of the creators of the Ft. Armistead memorial in South Baltimore, told 11 News it’s hard to maintain the memorial site.

“I (want to) try to help my friends, my brothers,” Vargas said. “I don’t make no money, I don’t take money, (I do it) because I want to help.”

A whiteboard at the memorial site reads, “We tried to make this memorial permanent, but it couldn’t be done. We thank all the people who made this memorial possible for our Latin Brothers.”

Vargas said, right now, it’s only him and three other men helping maintain the site by cutting grass, picking up trash, watering the flowers and lighting candles every night.

Vargas told 11 News he wants to see the city step up and take over maintaining the site.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office released a statement to 11 News regarding the possible closure of the memorial:

“We’re being told that the community members maintaining the site are no longer able or available to. Our Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MIMA) is working with the families and the Department of General Services to find a place to store the mural, while a permanent location to house it is identified.”

Gov. Wes Moore’s office also released a statement to 11 News:

“Since day one, the six victims of the Key Bridge collapse and their families have been at the top of the governor’s mind, and the state continues to support them in their journey toward healing.

Moore has been clear that this bridge will be rebuilt, and when it is, it will be done in a way that honors these victims and their families.

The vigil is set to happen at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.