Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves and website.

While edible products commonly associated with cannabis, like gummies or brownies, can not be sold under provincial law due to their appeal to minors, the SQDC stores now sell cannabis-infused spicy crackers, mini-sausages, chicken ramen, dill pickle-flavoured nuts, cinnamon and black currant bites, and, naturally, poutine sauce.

SQDC spokesperson Vanessa Roland said the provincially-run body modifies its product assortments twice a year, but edible submissions are evaluated throughout the year when they are submitted.

She added that the new products haven’t made much difference to the bottom line.

“Generally, it sparked interest from customers. However, edibles represent less than 1 per cent of the sales at SQDC,” she said.

SQDC president and CEO Jacques Farcy said in 2023 that the Crown corporation does not plan to expand its scope(opens in a new tab) after realizing that sales had plateaued and that the illegal market remains active in the province.

“When you look at other Canadian provinces where the legal framework is a little different, you realize, in fact, that the amount of the illegal market captured is quite comparable, with between 50 per cent and 60 per cent of the market absorbed,” he told The Canadian Press.

Edibles in Ontario, however, are a growth industry, rising from around 1 million units distributed to stores at the beginning of 2022 to around 1.5 million by the end of 2023.

The soft chews, chocolate, hard candy and baked goods sold at the Ontario Cannabis Stores (OCS) made up 10 per cent of their sales in 2023 ($87,855,476).

Gummies and other edibles are also sold at multiple cannabis stores(opens in a new tab) in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake, about 40 minutes north of Montreal.

