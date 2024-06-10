Celebrate Leadership and Community Impact at the Houston Area Urban League’s Advancing Equity Luncheon

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Join us on Friday, June 21, 2024, for the Houston Area Urban League’s Advancing Equity Luncheon, a pivotal event dedicated to fostering equity and community empowerment in Houston.

About Judson Robinson III: Judson W. Robinson III has been at the helm of the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) since 2008, serving as President & CEO. His tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the Houston community, advocating tirelessly for the under-resourced and steering transformative projects that shape the city’s landscape. Robinson’s leadership has been instrumental in the development of key landmarks such as the METRO Light Rail Project, NRG Stadium, The Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, and the Hilton Americas Hotel.

Under Robinson’s Leadership:

• HAUL has become a beacon of hope and progress, supporting the creation of a diverse and well-educated workforce.

• In July 2023, Robinson proudly hosted over 10,000 attendees at the National Urban League conference in Houston, showcasing HAUL’s influence and reach.

• Since its founding in 1968, HAUL has remained steadfast in its mission to advance economic and social equality, reflecting on its impactful 55-year history while looking ahead to the future.

Event Details:

• Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

• Event: Advancing Equity Luncheon

• Purpose: Celebrate HAUL’s achievements and support its ongoing initiatives to promote equity and empowerment in Houston.

Register Today: Secure your spot at this important event by registering through the following link: Advancing Equity Luncheon Registration.

Join us in honoring the legacy and continued efforts of the Houston Area Urban League. Your participation helps us build a more equitable and prosperous future for all Houstonians.

For more information about the Houston Area Urban League and its initiatives, visit HAUL’s Official Website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.