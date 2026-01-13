Illegally stocked Perch triggers alarm at Island Park Reservoir

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — An unusual catch on the Island Park reservoir has Idaho Fish and Game sounding the alarm.

Earlier this month, an angler ice fishing reeled in a 5-inch-long yellow perch — a species that does not belong in the reservoir. Conservation officers confirm this is the first-ever perch reported in the reservoir, and they believe it was illegally stocked.

Fish and Game says transporting live fish in Idaho without the required permits is illegal, and illegally stocking fish into a lake or reservoir can lead to serious ecological damage — and even felony charges in addition to hefty fines.

“We will continue to monitor fish populations in Island Park Reservoir and the impact perch may have on the fishery,” said Fisheries Manager Brett High. “Trout are Idaho's most popular species and feed on small crustaceans often referred to as zooplankton in Idaho's reservoirs. Perch are a popular sportfish as well and eat the same food. Sometimes they can co-exist but often perch out-compete trout leading to poor survival and growth. How this illegal introduction may affect ongoing collaborative efforts to improve water quality and the fishery in Island Park Reservoir is unknown and concerning.”

Conservation officers are asking anglers to keep any perch they catch and report wildlife violations to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.