Driver killed after striking disconnected semi-trailer on US 30

UPDATE:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 52-year-old man lost his life early Tuesday morning after his car struck a semi-truck trailer that had become detached and came to rest in the middle of US Highway 30.

The crash happened around 3:54 AM on January 13 near milepost 332. According to the Idaho State Police, a 2024 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling eastbound when its single trailer disconnected from the cab. The trailer came to a stop, blocking the westbound lane of the highway.

The victim, who was driving a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, was traveling westbound when he slammed into the stationary trailer. ISP confirmed the driver, despite wearing his seatbelt, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Freightliner was driven by two men: a 20-year-old from Pocatello and a 24-year-old from Idaho Falls. Police have not yet released the names of the individuals involved or specified which of the two men was operating the truck at the time of the incident.

The accident forced a total closure of US Highway 30 near milepost 332 for six hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage and investigators processed the scene. As of late Tuesday morning, all lanes of traffic have been reopened to drivers.

The exact cause of the mechanical failure that led to the trailer's disconnection has not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — All lanes of US Highway 30 are currently blocked after a serious crash near milepost 332 in Pocatello on Tuesday morning.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash happened on US 30 Westbound near E County Rd. around 5:30 AM.

Few details are available at this time, but it has been confirmed that the Idaho State Police are on the scene.

Local News 8 will provide further updates as more information becomes available.