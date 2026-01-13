Mostly sunny and above normal temperatures this week

High pressure overhead is diverting clouds and wet weather to our north. Under this high pressure, a bit of an inversion is setting-up. With this inversion, we’ll see diminished air quality, leading to the National Weather Service to issue an air stagnation advisory for portions of our region.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SUNDAY:

WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.

WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low around the mid-teens.

For Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunny again for Friday with a high temperature in the upper 30’s.