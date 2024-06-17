2 rare Corpse Flowers bloom

By Pavlina Osta

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — When visitors walk into the Michell Park Domes, they are usually encased with the aroma of nature and beautiful-smelling flowers, but on Sunday, June 16, two rare Corpse Flowers bloomed and with it came with a very unusual smell.

CBS58’s Pavlina Osta asked visitors what they thought the corpse flower smelled like. Some responses were “my brother’s gym bag” others said “a funky mix of asparagus, wet dog, and feet.”

The Tropical Horticulturist at the Domes says there’s a good reason why the plant puts off this odor.

“The corpse flower smells like rotting flesh just to attract their pollinators,” said Amanda Garchow, Tropical Horticulturist at Michell Parks Domes.

It’s an unexpected stench that comes from the corpse flower, but it works hard to produce it.

“The spadix, the central column in the middle of the bloom, actually heats up to about 95 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit. So, about body temperature and what that does is it volatilizes the chemicals within the plant, and it emits that into the air,” Garchow explained.

The Domes named the two blooming flowers Pepe le Pew and Penelope. Garchow said they will only smell for a short time.

“The fact that it only lasts 24 hours is another kind of clue that it takes quite a bit of energy for the plant to be able to produce something like this,” said Garchow.

The corpse flower is a rare and endangered species. They are native to Sumatra, a large island in Indonesia, and only bloom every five to seven years.

“It looks like one giant flower but it’s actually a collection of tiny little flowers around the base of spadix. It’s called an inflorescence, and the corpse flower is known to be the world’s largest inflorescence,” Garchow explained.

There are eight Corpse Flowers are the Domes, but Pepe le Pew and Penelope will only be on display for a few more days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.