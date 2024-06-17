Baby girl found wrapped in blanket near bayou in W. Harris County, HCSO says

By Brooke Taylor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A premature baby girl was found abandoned in west Harris County near a bayou on Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Casa Martin shortly after 9 a.m. and found the child, who was wrapped in a blanket, officials said.

Upon discovery, the umbilical cord was still attached to the infant, HCSO said.

Officials said the newborn girl was taken to a Methodist hospital in Katy and is OK.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC13 shows a man walking with the baby wrapped in a towel before eventually abandoning her. Furthermore, the video shows different angles of the incident.

ABC13 spoke to the couple who discovered the abandoned baby. Luis Marin and Daniela Fedele were the couple who found the baby while walking with their 3-year-old daughter.

“In that moment, I saw a blanket. It was a towel on the floor…That’s when I noticed it was a baby. The first thing I saw was her little feet moving. She wasn’t crying or anything,” Fedele said.

The couple also witnessed a man running, where surveillance footage from a neighbor captured the moments of the shocking discovery.

“The look the baby was giving me, it’s a newborn. I held her, and I’m like, how can someone can just leave a baby like this? It’s heartbreaking,” Marin told ABC13.

The man is facing charges of abandoning and endangering child, while the sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding him.

“She deserves better. I hope this doesn’t define her life, and I hope she lives a good powerful life,” Fedele said.

The couple hopes to visit the baby at the hospital.

