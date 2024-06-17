Police searching for shoplifter who took $11,000 in cigarettes from store

By Laura Fay

WILMINGTON, Delaware (KYW) — Delaware State Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who stole more than $11,000 in cigarettes from a Walgreens in Wilmington last week.

While an employee was busy in another part of the store, police said, the suspect went behind the counter and took the cigarettes from the Walgreens at 4575 New Linden Hill Road on June 13.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Trooper M. Watson of Troop 6 at 302-633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

