Arrest in murder of teen, killed just before her 8th-grade graduation

LOWELL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An arrest has been made in the death of 15-year-old Ahliana Dickey. The teen was found dead in her Lowell apartment after failing to show up for her 8th-grade graduation on Friday.

Trevor Bady, 21, of Tewksbury, allegedly shot Dickey in her Lawrence Street home, according to police. He was held without bail after appearing in Lowell District Court Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder and armed home invasion.

Police say the pair were in an abusive relationship; Bady had allegedly hit and threatened Dickey in the past.

Dickey was scheduled to attend her eighth-grade graduation on June 14. When she didn’t show up at the event, her family went to look for her at her home. They found Dickey on a bedroom floor with gunshot wounds.

Neighbor heard fight, then gunshots

Earlier in the morning of June 14 – just after midnight – police were called to the neighborhood for a report of a fight between and man and woman. The caller told police that they heard a woman scream, “Get off me; get away from me. I don’t want to be with you anymore.” Then, the caller heard gunshots. Police responded to the Lawrence Street neighborhood, but couldn’t locate the fighting couple.

Police said that video shows Bady leaving Dickey’s home just after midnight on June 14. Police also said they discovered Bady took an Uber to and from Lawrence Street before and after the murder.

Just two days before her death, a prosecutor said in court that Dickey told someone that Bady was saying “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill your grandma,” and that he was going to “shoot up her house.”

Bady is due back in court on July 30.

Ahliana Dickey “wanted to do bright things in life”

Dickey is remembered by loved ones as inspirational and positive.

“A positive person. Really positive person. If I’m down, she’ll bring me up. She wanted to do bright things in life,” her friend Skyla Guthrie, of Lowell, said.

