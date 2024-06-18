Couple charged with stealing more than $1 million from their son’s business

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A husband and wife are facing charges and are accused of stealing more than $1 million from their son’s heating and air conditioning business in Coraopolis.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Joseph Ravas and Tasha Ravas have been charged in connection with the alleged thefts.

The DA’s Office says that the investigation started when Joseph Ravas’ son Chris Ravas, the owner of PNP Heating and Air Conditioning discovered a check from his business was made out to cash.

An investigation uncovered that within the last three years, more than 60 checks were made out to cash, Joseph, or Tasha and totaled more than $210,000.

Chris Ravas told police that his father had recently bought a home in Mexico for $1.2 million and that his father and stepmother used business funds for personal things like a new addition to their home, increases in their salaries, and shopping at businesses and going to restaurants.

Police say that Chris Ravas estimated the misuse of the funds exceeded $1 million.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the victim and his business,” said DA Zappala. “Running a business is not an easy thing today, let alone to find out someone has been stealing from you. We take these kind of cases with the utmost seriousness.”

Both suspects are facing charges of receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.

