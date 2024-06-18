Willie Mays honored with documentary screening, massive mural as MLB descends on Rickwood Field

By Riley Conlon & Jarvis Robertson

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — While the “Say Hey Kid” himself may not make it to the Magic City this week, his presence will definitely be felt.

On Tuesday, Major League Ball will take over on Rickwood Field for the beginning of its long-overdue “Tribute to the Negro Leagues.”

The multi-day event is set to honor both America’s oldest ballpark and the Birmingham Black Barons that once played inside of it, including a then-teenage Willie Mays.

While Mays announced Monday that he won’t be able to make it to the event, his famous face will still be on display for all to see.

Less than ten minutes from Rickwood, renowned artist Chuck Styles has designed a massive mural depicting Mays in his original uniform.

The mural isn’t the only way Mays will be honored, either. For the first time ever, his Hall of Fame plaque is leaving Cooperstown, New York, and will be displayed at Rickwood Field prior to Barnstorm Birmingham on Wednesday, June 19.

A celebration also took place at the historic Carver Theatre in downtown Birmingham, Monday evening.

Many people gathered for a special viewing of the HBO documentary Say Hey, Willie Mays.

“Everything that’s going on in Birmingham this week is above and beyond. It’s going to be an epic week,” said Eric Mays, Willie Mays’ son.

He says the documentary captures the baseball legend’s humor, generosity, and much more.

