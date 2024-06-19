Man accused of brutally attacking and raping his 67-year-old neighbor in her home

By Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An Arnold man is accused of brutally attacking and raping his 67-year-old neighbor in her home.

Arnold police say 28-year-old Cue Freckleton knocked on his neighbor’s front door on Taylor Avenue Monday night. When she answered, Freckleton allegedly punched her in the face 20 times, causing her to fall to the ground.

According to the criminal complaint, once the woman was knocked down, Freckleton dragged her by the hair back into her home, strangled her, punched her in the chest, then raped her.

Before he left, police say he told her he’d be back tomorrow.

“This actor had no regard for the victim of this,” said Arnold Police Chief Josh Stanga.

“I full heartedly believe that he would have been back tomorrow,” Stanga added.

Officers caught up with Freckleton in front of his home wearing a shirt with blood stains on it. It was later learned the victim, thinking she may die during the brutal attack, wiped the blood gushing from her face on his shirt in an effort to leave behind physical evidence for police.

“That’s huge for us as investigators and officers and the county detectives and everybody who assisted. I thought that was amazing. I thought that was incredibly intelligent on her part,” said Stanga.

Neighbors on the quiet street reacted in horror to hearing the disturbing details of what one of their own endured.

“It’s heartbreaking. I mean, nobody should have to have to face that, period. Ever,” said Samantha Hewitt.

Freckleton is being held without bail in the westmoreland county jail.

