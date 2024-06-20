Dad shares heartbreaking story of losing 2 children to gun violence

By Anna McAllister

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — When Darrell Collins speaks about his sons Gregory Frazier and Bobby Collins, he’s overcome with emotion.

“A child is supposed to bury their parents, the parents aren’t supposed to bury their child so soon,” said Collins.

Collins’ oldest son Gregory was just 18 years old when he was gunned down at an apartment complex in Opa-locka in front of his children in 2007.

The pain was beyond explanation for Collins.

“My child was gone. I couldn’t take it because it was unbelievable,” said Collins.

Years later, in 2015, Collin’s second oldest son Bobby, would tragically meet the same fate, after he was shot at a party in South Dade.

He was just 24 years old.

“As I’m speaking now…I’m just hurting so much. I wish time could turn back,” said Collins.

For years, Collins has tried to come to terms with the loss of his oldest sons, who he describes as two loving and good-hearted young men.

Now, Collins is a community advocate who has dedicated his life to helping families of gun violence victims and rallying for stronger gun laws.

“If their child was murdered, we tell them about the advocates, we’re very close with the advocate program. We’re going to Washington D.C. to fight for gun violence as well,” said Collins.

Collins often volunteers with Mothers Fighting for Justice, an organization focused on providing services for victims’ families.

Right now, Collins says he is the only dad involved, and hopes that other fathers who have lost children to gun violence will step up to help spread awareness.

“If they see the men in the community helping the children and mentoring them; sometimes that helps other kids and they might put down a gun,” said Collins.

Darrell says while his son Gregory’s case is closed, he says that Bobby’s is still open and he’s asking anyone who has any information to come forward, remember, you can remain anonymous.

