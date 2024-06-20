Mother says laundry, pillow protected child during road rage shooting in Delaware

By Briana Smith

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) — It was a frightening moment for a mother over the weekend when another driver started shooting at her car in Delaware.

It happened Saturday night as she was driving back home from Rehoboth Beach with her 2-year-old in the backseat.

“That was the scariest time of my life. My nerves are still bad until this day. Driving makes me nervous,” said 30-year-old Kendra, who didn’t want to share her last name.

Five bullet holes in her trunk are a grim reminder of the dangerous incident that unfolded just before 10:30 p.m.

She said her 2-year-old daughter was sleeping in the back seat when the incident started.

“I could have lost my life over beeping the horn. My child could have lost her life over me beeping the horn,” said Kendra.

She said she honked when a driver in a white SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, drifted into her lane while traveling northbound on State Route 1 in Smyrna.

Delaware State Police said the unknown driver responded by aggressively tailgating her, flashing high beams and shouting obscenities from the window.

“He waited for my car to pass by him and started shooting my vehicle while my child was in the back,” said Kendra. “I couldn’t stop crying. I couldn’t stop hyperventilating. I’m driving 90 plus mph checking on my child and making sure she’s okay.”

Kendra said the suspect fired five shots before getting off at exit 119.

Police said remarkably, a small item in the truck protected them.

“This is the bullet that would have struck my child, but luckily I had this — my laundry in the back and this $5 Walmart pillow saved my child’s life,” said Kendra. “I’m keeping this for the rest of my life.”

Kendra said she’ll continue to be mindful of drivers on the road.

Police recommend these tips to deal with aggressive drivers: Do not confront the driver. Instead, go to a safe location. Secure your windows and doors, and report the incident to 911 with detailed information.

“I’m just going to fall back and let you do whatever it is you’re going to do,” said Kendra. “You never know what type of day people are having, and God forbid I don’t want to go through that situation again, and I hope no one else would have to go through that type of situation.”

Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance video, but they urge anyone who witnessed the incident or may know the suspect, to contact them immediately.

