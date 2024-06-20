Mystery man shows up at hospital with troubling tale; FBI investigating

By Drakkar Francois

Click here for updates on this story

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KADN) — A mystery man showed up at a Lafayette hospital with a disturbing tale and the FBI is on the case.

A state official told News 15 that a man with developmental disabilities showed up at a Lafayette hospital with a troubling account.

It’s not known how the man, who says he’s from Philadelphia, got to the Hub City.

He told social workers that he was held captive for 12 years in Philly while his captors took his Social Security disability checks.

The Louisiana Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities contacted the FBI and agents are now investigating the case.

We’ve reached out to the FBI for an update, but so far, the bureau isn’t commenting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.