‘Bleed for Weed’ blood drive kicks off, Free cannabis given to donors

By Gregory Deffenbaugh

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WREX) — In an effort to meet the critical need for blood donations while promoting community awareness, the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) and Lyfe Cannabis Dispensary have teamed up to launch the Bleed for Weed Mobile Blood Drive.

Scheduled for today Wednesday, June 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Lyfe Cannabis Dispensary located at 6774 Troy Drive, Rockford, IL 61107, the event aims to encourage blood donations by offering unique incentives.

All donors will have the choice of receiving a Rythm 1/8th flower or a 100mg Incredibles edible, courtesy of event sponsors Rythm and Incredibles. Additionally, the first 50 donors will receive a complimentary commemorative t-shirt.

Individuals interested in donating are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance through rrvbc.org, the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins will also be welcomed throughout the duration of the event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.