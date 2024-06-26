Historic military vehicle stolen from Dixie National Forest

By Jeff Tavss

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KSTU) — A vehicle that is part of an historic archaeological site inside the Dixie National Forest near Cedar City has been stolen, authorities said.

The White Motor Co. USA Half-track vehicle, also known as an M2 Scout Car, was taken from the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area of the forest either Friday or Sunday.

One of just under 16,000 built, the Half-track was made for the U.S. Department of Defense between 1939 and 1943. With wheels on the front and rubber tracks on the rear, the vehicle carried 6 passengers, which included a gunner, driver and front-seat passenger.

The site from where the vehicle was stolen is one eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 strictly forbids anyone from removing archaeological resources from federal land,” the Forest Service wrote. “It also prohibits any sales, purchase, exchange, transport, or receipt of such resources.”

An investigation into the theft is currently underway. Anyone with information on the vehicle is urged to contact the Forest Service at 775-420-1479.

