Mother calls for justice and accountability after jail deaths

By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Arizona (KVOA) — One family member is demanding accountability amidst ongoing concerns over the handling of jail deaths at Pima County.

Frances Guzman, who lost her son Cruz Patino Jr. while in custody at Pima County Jail in August 2021, is holding a news conference to shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by families who have lost loved ones in the jail.

Guzman plans to speak out against Sheriff Nanos’ handling of staffing and policies at Pima County Jail, which she believes contributed to the crisis resulting in these deaths.

“Those who died at this jail were sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, and friends. An arrest for a minor crime should not be a death sentence, as it was at the Pima County Jail. We feel their deaths are being brushed aside and forgotten.” Guzman said.

The conference will be held in front of the Pima County Jail at 10 a.m.

