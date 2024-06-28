12-foot Tiger shark seen near Magic Island break wall; Warning signs posted

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Shark warning signs have been posted at Magic Island, along Oahu’s South Shore, after a large Tiger shark was spotted swimming near Magic Island.

The 12-foot Tiger shark was seen swimming approximately 30 yards from the Magic Island break wall, city officials said.

Officials said the shark was not behaving aggressively. So far there have been no reports of injuries or attacks.

Anyone visiting the area is encouraged to check with lifeguards for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. In an emergency, call 911.

This latest sighting comes after a series of sightings and encounters al around Oahu in June, including a fatal attack on the North Shore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.