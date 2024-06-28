Body recovered in water off Pacific Beach identified as firefighter

By Jermaine Ong , Natay Holmes

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — The body of a man who was reported missing in the water off Pacific Beach early Thursday morning was recovered by emergency crews about two hours later and identified by San Diego authorities as an Oakland Fire Department firefighter.

At around 2 a.m., family members and friends made emergency calls to report a 25-year-old man missing after he entered the water near the Pacific Beach lifeguard tower and disappeared.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said, “We did a search on the beach, water, rescue boat, had a Coast Guard helicopter on scene. We searched a little over two hours and then the body washed into the north side of the pier.”

Romero said it is believed the firefighter likely drowned in a rip current.

Authorities later confirmed that the deceased man was Oakland Fire Department firefighter Caeden Laffen.

Later in the morning, as sirens blared, a procession of police cruisers and an SDFD fire engine escorted the firefighter’s body to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was an honorable send-off that SDFD Chief Colin Stowell said he made to the City of Oakland’s fire chief.

“I knew from our own experience of having to go through tragic accidents. I reached out to him and expressed my condolences to ensure we would take care of his member just like one of our members down here,” Stowell told ABC 10News.

Stowell also said of his counterpart in Oakland, “He’s having a rough time, he’s very distraught. They also had a four-alarm fire in Oakland; the word was getting around to the scene at that time.”

Stowell said not being able to save a life is always tough, and even though the firefighter was not local to San Diego, losing a first responder always hits close to home.

“We share the same public service passion, and we take care of each other. We work side-by-side in mutual aid incidents all throughout the state. It doesn’t matter what path we wear. We’re in the fire service and we take care of each other,” Stowell said.

Oakland Fire Dept. Chief Damon Covington said, “Caeden Laffan was a young enthusiastic member of the Oakland Fire Department, with a bright future ahead of him, and we’re all heartbroken today after learning of this tragic event. Our hearts go out to the entire Laffan family, and all who know him, worked with him, and loved him. The Laffan family and I sincerely appreciate the coordination and support of the San Diego Fire Department as our members continue to respond and grieve.”

Oakland officials said Laffan’s family was notified of his passing and the firefighter’s mother is in San Diego Thursday.

City of Oakland officials said Laffan was a fire department Recruit Academy graduate in 2019. According to Oakland officials, Laffan’s father — Oakland Fire Department Assistant Chief Sean Laffan — died in the line of duty at the age of 42 in November 2020.

