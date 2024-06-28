KC Strong Fund distributes $2 million raised for victims of Chiefs parade and rally shooting

By Web staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Twenty victims and 14 organizations have been awarded their allocation of more than $2 million donated to aid in the recovery effort following the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally shooting at Union Station.

United Way of Greater Kansas City released a final report on Thursday detailing the recipients, top donors and decision-making process behind the distribution of aid collected by the KC Strong Fund.

Shortly after the deadly mass shooting on Valentine’s Day, United Way started the KC Strong Fund with the aim of providing financial aid to victims.

The fund closed on April 30, with more than 4,000 donors, ranging from large corporations to individuals, who gave more than $2 million in total.

The board overseeing the fund met on June 26 to approve money for individual recipients and designated community groups.

It’s been a long journey for some victims following the tragedy.

Victims who have been waiting months for aid have now received their portion of $1,200,000 in direct assistance. Twenty gunshot victims, all verified not to have been involved with the shooting, received payments ranging between $22,000 and $100,000 per individual.

The funds are unrestricted and can be used for medical bills or any additional needs a victim or their family may have.

Dozens of victims who were trampled in the aftermath of the mass shooting incident will not receive money from the fund.

In the report, the board of the KC Strong Fund thanked the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for helping to verify victims.

The remaining $831,750.61 given to the KC Strong Fund was distributed evenly across 14 organizations dedicated to community work in Kansas City.

The KC Strong Board claims that 100% of the funds donated went directly to victims and community organizations.

KC Strong Fund organizational recipients: Each of the following 14 organizations received $59,410.75

Ad Hoc Group Against Crime Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Center For Conflict Resolution Guadalupe Centers Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission KC Common Good KC Mothers in Charge Lyrik’s Institution Newhouse Rose Brooks Transition Zone The Battle Within Uncornered University Health The criteria for organizations selected included a focus on groups that provide services that support crime victims, youth development, violence prevention, domestic violence survivors, first responders and emergency medical needs.

In its final report, the United Way also detailed donors who contributed $10,000 or more to the fund.

KC Strong Fund Top Donors: Anonymous | $250,000 Kauffman Foundation | $250,000 The Chiefs, Hunt Family Foundation, & NFL | $200,000 Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company | $100,000 Health Forward Foundation | $100,000 The Kansas City Royals Foundation & The Sherman Family Foundation | $100,000 Children’s Services Fund of Jackson County | $75,000 GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) | $50,000 Charlie Hustle | $50,000 Patrick, Brittany & the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation | $50,000 T-Mobile | $30,906 Robert Alumbaugh | $30,000 Arrowhead Live | $28,622 Sporting Kansas City | $25,000 Lockton | $25,000 The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation and Carolina Panthers | $25,000 Hallmark & Crown Center | $20,000 Procter & Gamble Fund | $15,000 Gregory and Deeanne King | $15,000 Monster Beverage Corporation | $15,000 Thomas and Sharon McCullough | $12,000 Marti Greathouse | $10,000 Faruk Capan | $10,000 EPR Properties | $10,000 The Hershey Company | $10,000 Labconco | $10,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City | $10,000 JE Dunn Construction | $10,000 Stuart Schlemmer | $10,000 G III Leather Fashions | $10,000 Krystal Morrison | $10,000 United Way chose Former Jackson County judges Jay Daugherty and Charles Atwell, with Jay Daugherty Mediation & Arbitration, to oversee the distribution of funds as a third party.

The Chiefs were named in the final report as partnering with United Way to launch the fund. However, the team did not have a direct role in the operation and collection of aid.

The KC Strong Fund credits the team and the NFL with making lead donations and the use of their brand to amplify the pursuit of additional donors.

Three adults and three minors have been charged in connection with the deadly incident. Three more men face federal gun trafficking charges connected to weapons used during the mass shooting.

Family ‘grateful’ for assistance For the past several months, James Lemons and his family have had to make lemonade out of lemons.

James was shot in the leg at the Chiefs celebration.

He’s been unable to work since that time, and his wife and three children, who were also there, were traumatized.

This morning, he found out he and his family are getting $66,000 to help with their struggles.

Reached by phone, his wife Brandie says she’s grateful.

