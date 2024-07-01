Skip to Content
Mother sentenced to 11 years in prison after guilty plea in her child’s overdose death

    SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — A Scottsdale mom will serve more than a decade behind bars after she pled guilty to second degree murder in the overdose death of her 13-month-old child.

In September of 2022, Scottsdale police received a call regarding a young child who had ingested fentanyl.

The only adult at the home that day was 34-year-old Gabrielle Marshall, and she admitted to police that her child had gotten into her opiates.

Marshall pled guilty to the murder charge and a child abuse charge in April.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Marshall’s sentence Monday.

Marshall is set to serve 11 and a half years in prison, and the prison sentence will be followed by ten years’ probation.

