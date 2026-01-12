Skip to Content
High pressure is controlling the weather with bright skies and dry conditions and cold air in place

today at 9:16 AM
We've got more above-average temperatures for January this week. In the 30's with no chance of rain or snow. Light winds and calm conditions.

High pressure all this week will start off in the mid 30s for highs and sunny some patchy far maybe to start the day but very limited overnight will be in the teens to 20s and there is no chance of precipitation this week Tuesday sunshine and highs in the mid upper 30s with Lowe’s around 20° and by Wednesday, we are approaching 40° for highs in the valley.

