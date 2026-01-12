North Dakota snowmobilers rescued after getting stuck near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Two snowmobilers from North Dakota were rescued late Saturday night after becoming stranded in the Schneider Creek area of the Centennial Range near Island Park. The incident occurred within Clark County.

Fremont County Search and Rescue was dispatched around 7:50 p.m. on January 10 after the riders reported being in distress. Limited snow conditions and unfamiliar terrain left the pair stuck in the remote location. Rescuers rode snowmobiles into the area and then snowshoed about a quarter mile to reach them.

Clark County Search and Rescue joined the effort, and teams located the snowmobilers around midnight. Both riders and their machines were safely returned to the trailhead by 1:00 a.m. No injuries were reported.

FCSAR reminded backcountry users to check snow conditions, carry navigation tools, and know the terrain before heading out.