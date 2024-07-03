Noise complaint leads to gun-related arrests

By Carrington Brignac

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Illinois (WSIL) — Officials arrested three people after a noise complaint revealed hidden guns and paraphernalia.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to a home in rural West Frankfort at 12:05 a.m. to look into the noise complaint. Deputies spoke to multiple people there at the home.

Deputies say they noticed drug paraphernalia and firearms behind the individuals. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the investigation concluded and the following charges were issued:

John T. Gaskin — Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, Obstructing Justice Charles L. Murphy — Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Justice Stacy L. Rodgers — Obstructing Justice

All three of the people were brought to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and given to jail staff.

