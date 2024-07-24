ATV driver accused of running over Michigan 80-year-old who was putting up Trump sign found dead

By Sara Powers, Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man who allegedly ran over an elderly man with an ATV and vandalized vehicles — in what police say were politically motivated incidents — has been found dead.

The Hancock Police Department was contacted by a man on Monday who said they wanted to “confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours.” The man instructed police to “send someone to pick me up.”

When Hancock police and deputies with the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the man’s residence in Quincy Township in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, they found a 22-year-old man dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Through a search warrant for the home, deputies retrieved several electronic devices and found the ATV that was used and the clothing the suspect wore during the incident.

On Sunday, Hancock police responded to three incidents that appeared to be politically motivated. Police say the victims displayed political yard signs for former President Donald Trump and law enforcement appreciation flags and stickers.

In two of the incidents, the suspect intentionally vandalized vehicles, according to a release from Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman.

Then, at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Anthony St. after the same suspect driving an ATV allegedly intentionally drove through a yard and ran over an 80-year-old man who was putting up a political sign in his front yard.

The 80-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

