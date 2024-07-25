Crime boss Michael Miske must forfeit up to $28M in assets

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — Convicted crime boss Michael Miske must forfeit up to $28 million worth of assets. Assets that the federal government will seize include homes in Portlock and Kailua, fishing boats and luxury and vintage cars, as well as millions of dollars in cash.

Miske is guilty of orchestrating the murder of his son’s best friend Johnathan Fraser, who survived a car crash that led to the death of Miske’s son, Caleb.

“This indeed was a massive target for this community. Don’t get me wrong, this is a target that needed to be brought down,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “This was the source of so much criminal activity.”

Miske was found guilty for conspiring with others to kidnap and murder Fraser, who disappeared in 2016. His body was never found.

The longtime business owner of Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control was also convicted for using chemical weapons, directing assaults and obstructing justice.

Defense attorneys said they’re appealing his convictions once he is sentenced.

“With respect to the jury, I’ve been trying cases for a long, long time, I have a different opinion on the other accounts, but I do respect the jury and their work in this case but we will go forward with fighting for Mike,” said Defense Attorney Michael Kennedy.

Miske is facing mandatory life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

