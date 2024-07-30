48-year-old man dies while attempting river rescue

By Nick Sloan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A 48-year-old Missouri man died in a drowning on the Meramec River near Highway 109 on July 27.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Bryan Wilson and Angela Wilson, 50, were floating on a device on the river when they left the flotation device and climbed onto a rock.

Angela Wilson entered the water and began to struggle. Bryan Wilson then entered the water in an attempt to rescue her. Both individuals encountered difficulty in the water.

Two nearby civilians on the river noticed the struggling pair and intervened to help.

The rescuers recovered Bryan Wilson, and CPR was administered by emergency personnel.

Despite these efforts, he was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. by the Eureka Fire Protection District.

Angela Wilson was transported to a hospital with injuries.

