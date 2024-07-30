Preservation of Nina Simone’s childhood home in progress; completion set for Fall 2024

By Marisa Sardonia

TRYON, North Carolina (WLOS) — In an update to the preservation of Nina Simone’s childhood home in Tryon, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has selected Every Angle Inc. as the general contractor for the home.

It will be restored as an interpretative historic site dedicated to telling the story of the iconic singer’s early life.

The first phase of this work includes the installation of an exterior ADA ramp, a geothermal heating and cooling system and interpretative landscape elements.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2024.

