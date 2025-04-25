Highs in the 70’s with a storm chance

It's the warm before the storms today again, with highs in the 70's and 30% chance of showers and storms with a change in wind for us today, straight up from the south. Gusts of up to 30mph with the storm chances peeling out for Saturday and more of that spring fever weather driving your need to plant stuff. Still warm into Saturday with 70's for us and sun breaking through ahead of another cold front Sunday late. This will help us retreat to average temperatures for this time of the year. High around 60.

