Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Highs in the 70’s with a storm chance

By
Updated
today at 5:56 AM
Published 4:02 AM

It's the warm before the storms today again, with highs in the 70's and 30% chance of showers and storms with a change in wind for us today, straight up from the south. Gusts of up to 30mph with the storm chances peeling out for Saturday and more of that spring fever weather driving your need to plant stuff. Still warm into Saturday with 70's for us and sun breaking through ahead of another cold front Sunday late. This will help us retreat to average temperatures for this time of the year. High around 60.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content