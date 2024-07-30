Unleashing Precision: The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Ultimate Expression of Luxury and Performance

In the world of luxury sport sedans, Cadillac continues to raise the bar, and the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package is the latest testament to this legacy. Designed to meet the highest standards of driving enthusiasts who seek both refinement and on-track prowess, this new package delivers unmatched precision and control, making it the epitome of Cadillac’s performance excellence.

A New Era of Dynamic Behavior

Cadillac has introduced the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package, a meticulously engineered chassis package aimed at enhancing the vehicle’s dynamic behavior on both road and track. This package is crafted to improve path precision and increase corner speeds, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience without sacrificing the luxury and refinement that define the Cadillac brand.

Engineering Excellence

“For 20 years, V-Series has represented Cadillac’s commitment to performance, technology, and craftsmanship, serving as the purest expression of the brand’s core values,” said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. “We wanted to put an exclamation mark on this era of Cadillac excellence and offer enthusiasts the utmost in driving exhilaration.”

Key Features of the Precision Package

The Precision Package is packed with features designed to optimize performance and handling:

Enhanced Suspension: Increased spring rates, a larger front stabilizer bar, and revised suspension bushings.

Aggressive Alignment: New front steering knuckles and rear suspension toe links allow for more aggressive wheel alignment tailored for track usage.

Recalibrated Subsystems: MagneRide dampers, steering, chassis controls, and an Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD) have been fine-tuned for precision.

Carbon Ceramic Brakes: Offering superior braking performance and durability.

These enhancements contribute to improved steering precision into the corner apex, increased stability on corner exit, and more road feel for spirited driving situations. “We built this vehicle to set records on some of the toughest tracks around the world and reward the most discerning driving enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer at Cadillac. “This new Precision Package will enable the CT5-V Blackwing to be incredibly light on its feet at all speeds — both on road and track.”

The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing: Power and Elegance

The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing debuted earlier this year, boasting a bolder appearance, a tech-forward interior, and the renowned power and performance that Cadillac owners expect. Key features include:

Striking Design: A redesigned grille and front fascia with aero ground effects and front fenders.

New Color Options: Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, and Typhoon Metallic.

Advanced Technology: A 33-inch diagonal LED color touchscreen display, an enhanced in-vehicle Performance Data Recorder, and a new Performance in-vehicle app.

Raw Power: A 6.2L Supercharged V-8 engine rated at 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque, available with a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Availability and Production

The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing is produced at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan, using a blend of U.S. and globally sourced parts. Production for the CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package is set to begin in early 2025, with additional details and pricing to be announced soon.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for more information, visit Cadillac’s official website.

