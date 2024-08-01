Man waiting for Uber in City of Cocoa stabbed multiple times; Suspect arrested

By Averi Kremposky

CITY OF COCOA, Florida (WESH) — A man was arrested by the Cocoa Police Department after allegedly stabbing another man waiting for an Uber on Sunday.

According to an affidavit from Cocoa PD, Jeremy Moore, 40, is facing charges of attempted murder.

Cocoa police officers were called to an area of King Street just before 8:30 p.m. after reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times. Upon arrival, officers say they located a victim with multiple lacerations, including one on his neck that was very deep, the affidavit says.

Out of fear for his safety, WESH 2 will not mention the victim’s name.

The victim told police he had been eating with his family at a sports bar on Florida Avenue. After they left, the man said he was trying to order an Uber from Cocoa Village when another man approached him and became verbally aggressive.

According to the affidavit, the victim then told police he was attacked from behind, saying it felt like a fist before he realized he had been stabbed.

“He stabbed me in the neck, stabbed me in the lower back kidney area, a gash on the other side of my neck right there. I think this dude was out to kill somebody,” the victim said.

The victim’s survival instinct saved him.

“I just grabbed him, threw him on the ground, held his arm down, and basically pounded into the concrete,” the victim said.

He said the attacker then ran off—bleeding. He called 911 and was rushed to Holmes Regional in Melbourne.

Police were able to track down a man who matched the victim’s description and identified him as Moore. After he was detained, the affidavit says Moore told police he had been in an altercation with another male in Cocoa Village but said he only hit the man with his closed fist in self-defense. Moore denied having a knife.

In a full interview at the police department, Moore told police he was talking to “himself” when the victim verbally confronted him, followed him and struck him “three or four times.” That’s when Moore said he fought back.

Moore denied having a knife but told police his memory was “not good,” the affidavit reads.

“I don’t remember stabbing the guy,” Moore told police, according to the affidavit, before telling them it was possible he used a different object to defend himself.

The victim is recovering at the hospital at this time. In the affidavit, police say they had not recovered the knife or sharp object.

Moore is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Brevard County Jail.

