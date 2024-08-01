Miami takes measures to prevent street flooding ahead of weather system

By Steve Maugeri

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — Ahead of a weather system that could potentially flood streets, the city of Miami has set up 14 temporary pump stations and 11 vector trucks to clean out drains.

Edgewater resident Benjamin Mondry learned a lesson from the flooding in June.

“If you see it getting pretty bad. Try not to go see your friends. I lost my car doing that. It’s not worth it.”

Edgewater is an area prone to flooding and Mondry knows what to expect after living in South Florida for eight years. He tried driving out of flood water in June.

“Yeah. It didn’t work,” he said.

Down the street from him is one of 14 temporary pump stations set up by the city. The city also has 11 vector trucks cleaning out drains. Crews clean out anything that could clog them.

Danny Vaisman has been a tour guide in Little Havana and says there isn’t as much flooding here compared to neighborhoods closer to the ocean.

“We don’t get flooding and they do clean them out every once in a while,” Vaisman said.

Mondry knows that you will get wet living in South Florida, but says it wouldn’t hurt to have a few more drains near his home.

“I think a better job could be done if they placed more in the right places,” Mondry said.

Crews are constantly out making the rounds to clean those drains, and a city spokesperson says more are available if needed.

Here is a list of all the city’s pump station locations:

Morningside Park 23 St NE by the Bay 32 St NW 21 Ct 13 St NE N Bayshore Drive 18 St N Bayshore Drive 3500 N Bayhomes Drive West Fairview St 24 St SW 27 Ave 4 St NW 40 Ct 4 Terr NW 40 Ct 28 St NW 18 Ave 78 St NE 10 Ave 1040 NE 72 Terr

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.