Former Sabine educator convicted of crime related to his students

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MANY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A former Sabine Parish educator was convicted last week for inappropriate behavior with students.

A Sabine Parish jury convicted John “Jay” Booker III, 49, of Many, following a four-day trial.

Sentencing is set for Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted Booker in late 2020 on two counts of inappropriate behavior with juveniles. It happened from Aug. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020 while Booker was a teacher and coach at Many Junior High School.

The juveniles, who were his students, were under the age of 17.

When he was arrested, Booker was an instructor at the Sabine Career Academy in Many.

The juvenile victims reported Booker to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The state Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case. District Attorney Don Burkett recused his office because he serves as legal counsel to the School Board.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.