High school senior aiming to turn passion for fashion into a career

By Joe Donlon, Zak Spector

CHICAGO (WBBM) — School starts in just weeks, but one high school senior isn’t just planning for his final year, he’s turning his passion for fashion into a lucrative future.

David Bednarek ran his fastest mile in 4 minutes and 24 seconds. Besides running with the Batavia High School cross country team, he also has a job, a part-time one of course. He’s only 17.

When he’s not running, or keeping a watchful eye on swimmers as a lifeguard, you might catch him on his latest business endeavor, which includes thrift store shopping and selling those items for a profit.

“Every two weeks, I make about $200,” he said.

Through this process, he had a lightbulb moment.

“I was really interested in the clothes. It just seemed like if I couldn’t find something I wanted, why not just try to make it myself?” he said.

Now he’s envisioning designs he hasn’t been able to find in those thrift stores. He even makes the patterns; all self-taught.

When it comes to picking out the materials for his designs, he has a soft but discerning touch.

Bednarek pointed out that, while his friends might not be joining him at the fabric store, they’re all pretty chill about his career choice. It’s the older generation causing him to hesitate.

“When adults ask you, it’s a little bit weird to say you’re going into fashion design. It’s not a very common major or interest,” he said.

But that’s not going to stop him, and neither will the odds of becoming an internationally famous designer, which are 160,000 to 1, according to the Princeton Review.

Bednarek does it because he enjoys it. His mom taught him the basic sewing techniques, but he has taken it to a new level.

He took an old Carhartt jacket, cut out the stains apparently caused by welding, and replaced them with unique fabric he found at an estate sale.

“These two, the pants and the jacket, are probably the most worn that I’ve made,” he said.

The pants are his own design, no matter if he’s re-creating thrift clothes or sewing brand new designs.

He said his mom is “not a fan” of the cluttered room he uses for his creations. Perhaps she will forgive the mess if he goes on to be the next Giorgio Armani.

Even if he doesn’t, he said, “It’s just something for myself.”

Bednarek wants to find a scholarship in cross country and track to fund his designing career, but finding good programs in both running and fashion could prove to be challenging.

