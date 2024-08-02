Mayor Whitmire Announces New Police Chief for Houston Police Department

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a significant development for Houston’s public safety, Mayor John Whitmire has selected former Texas Ranger J. Noe Diaz as the new Chief of Police for the Houston Police Department (HPD). Diaz, who currently serves as the Police Chief in the City of Katy, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in law enforcement.

The formal introduction of Chief Diaz took place on Friday, August 2, at 11 a.m. at Houston City Hall. Alongside this announcement, Mayor Whitmire will unveiled additional leadership changes within his public safety team, signaling a new era of enhanced safety and security for Houston residents.

Meet Chief J. Noe Diaz

Chief Diaz’s distinguished career spans decades of dedicated service. As a former Texas Ranger, he has been at the forefront of numerous high-profile investigations and has earned a reputation for his commitment to justice and community engagement. His leadership in Katy has been marked by significant advancements in community policing, crime reduction, and innovative law enforcement strategies.

A New Vision for HPD

Chief Diaz’s appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective to HPD, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and community partnership. His approach is grounded in building trust between the police force and the community, ensuring that all Houstonians feel safe and supported.

Mayor Whitmire expressed confidence in Diaz’s ability to lead the department during these critical times. “Chief Diaz’s extensive experience and dedication to public service make him the ideal choice to lead our police department. His vision aligns with our commitment to enhance public safety and foster stronger community relations,” said Mayor Whitmire.

Leadership Changes in the Public Safety Team

In addition to introducing Chief Diaz, Mayor Whitmire will announce other key leadership changes within his public safety team. These changes are part of a broader strategy to strengthen Houston’s approach to public safety, focusing on innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to address the city’s unique challenges.

Join Us for the Announcement

The Houston community is invited to attend the formal introduction of Chief Diaz and learn more about the future of public safety in our city. The event details are as follows:

For more information, please visit the City of Houston’s official website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.