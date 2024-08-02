Mom of 10-year-old stabbed to death by 13-year-old says her son’s “beautiful face needs to be out there”

By Barry Pintar

Click here for updates on this story

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The mother of the 10-year-old boy police say was fatally stabbed by his 13-year-old friend in Westmoreland County is speaking out.

She’s talking about the relationship of the two boys after her son was stabbed multiple times during a sleepover on Thursday.

The suspect, 13-year-old James Campbell, was escorted into a district magistrate’s office in Greensburg on Thursday for his arraignment wearing blue scrubs and no shoes.

On Friday, Dorothy Meyers, the mother of 10-year-old Hunter Meyers, shared pictures on Facebook saying, “Please feel free to share his pictures. My sons (sic) beautiful face needs to be out there.”

Police say Campbell killed Hunter Meyers during a sleepover at Campbell’s home on Donegal Lake Road in Donegal Township.

Police found Meyers dead in an upstairs bedroom, stabbed multiple times in the head. A knife was found next to him, and Campbell had blood on him and cuts on his hand. Police paperwork says he confessed to the stabbing.

In another Facebook post, Dorothy Meyers spoke of the relationship of the two boys saying, “I am ready to share this now!! James was my son’s cousin and my nephew. No there is no blood relation. But it doesn’t take blood to be a family. Hunter and James were cousins and best friends.”

Campbell is charged with homicide in the first degree, and his bond was denied. He has been charged as an adult.

“As Hunter’s mother I am asking for compassion for James,” Dorothy Meyers posted. “He has already confessed and is being charged as an adult and yes I am pushing for that. He brutally murdered my son, his cousin and best friend. My son was asleep and never had a chance to react or be scared. That’s what I am clinging to right now.”

Nowhere does Dorothy Meyers talk about why this may have happened, and she posted, “We had NO WARNING on anything.”

“We’ve definitely done some interviews and some investigations into why this would happen,” Trooper Steve Limani, a public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, said. “And we don’t really have anything that appears like a direct motive of why this would take place.”

The funeral director for Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home in Melcroft confirms funeral arrangements for Hunter Meyers are being made there.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.