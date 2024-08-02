Teenager arrested for arson at Fond du Lac High School, police say

By Tyler Job

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Fond du Lac Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for arson at Fond du Lac High School.

The fire happened on June 5 in a concession stand bathroom at Cardinal Stadium. At the time, police called the fire suspicious. The day the fire happened was the last day of the school year.

After reviewing evidence, video surveillance, and conducting interviews, police took a 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy into custody on July 31. Police say the teen is being held at the Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Center on charges of arson, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony criminal damage to property.

“From the onset of this senseless and dangerous crime, Detective [Lee] Mikulec worked tirelessly to ensure those involved would be held accountable,” Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said in a news release. “We are also incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Fond du Lac School District as we are both committed to working together to provide safe learning environments for students and faculty.”

