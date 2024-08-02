Vice President Harris Secures Enough Delegates to Become Democratic Nominee for President

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a momentous event for American politics, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the support of the majority of Democratic National Convention delegates, positioning her as the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States. This historic achievement comes at a critical juncture, setting the stage for a pivotal election year with enormous implications for the nation.

Vice President Harris’s journey to this milestone has been marked by her ability to unify the Democratic Party, generating unprecedented enthusiasm across the broad and diverse coalition that initially brought her and President Biden to the White House. The delegate vote, which began yesterday, culminated in Harris receiving the majority support needed to become the presumptive nominee.

This milestone follows a record-breaking fundraising effort in July, with the campaign raising an astonishing $310 million. Notably, two-thirds of this sum came from first-time donors, highlighting the grassroots enthusiasm and support for Harris’s candidacy.

Upon declaring her candidacy, Vice President Harris emphasized her commitment to earn the nomination and win the presidency. “It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” she stated. This afternoon, Harris addressed her supporters virtually, marking this historic moment with a speech that resonated with her vision for America’s future. You can watch her full remarks [here](#).

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” Harris declared. She credited the tireless work of delegates, state leaders, and campaign staff for making this moment possible, highlighting the dedication that has driven her campaign forward.

Harris articulated a vision of America rooted in the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice for all. “We believe in the promise of America: the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice – not just for some, but for all,” she said. She posed a crucial question to the nation: “Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?” Harris underscored the power of democracy, emphasizing that every individual has the ability to shape the future.

“We are going to win this election,” Harris affirmed, rallying her supporters to engage with their communities, connect with voters, and spread the campaign’s message. She emphasized that the campaign is about the future and the expansion of rights and freedoms, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

With just 95 days until November 5th, Harris acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the campaign’s ability to succeed. “As your future president, I know we are up to this fight. And when we fight, everyone will say in unison, we win.”

Houston Style Magazine celebrates this historic moment and looks forward to covering the dynamic journey ahead as Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns to become the next President of the United States.

For more info, visit KamalaHarris.com

