Wichita Fire Department remembers 27-year-old firefighter who lost his life in line of duty

By Cameron Burnett

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — The Wichita Fire Department has released the name of the firefighter who died Thursday in the line of duty.

Wichita Fire Chief Snow said Friday morning that 27-year-old Ty Voth, a generational firefighter, died Thursday during a house fire in south Wichita, near Haysville.

“He lived as a hero, he died as a hero and he will be remembered as a hero,” Wichita Fire Department Chief Snow said.

Ty was a five-year veteran of the department.

“He was selfless, dedicated and always put others before himself,” WFD said in a statement. “Our fire department is family, and this loss is felt deeply by us all. We will share details on honoring Ty’s life as they become available.”

