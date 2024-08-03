Fatal shooting in Wayne, Pennsylvania shakes community, suspect in custody after extensive search

By Kerri Corrado, Sean Tallant

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — The 900 block of Mount Pleasant Avenue in Wayne was blocked off Friday night after Tredyffrin Township police say a dispute led to a shooting. Officers say they got the 911 call around 5 p.m.

“As they arrived, they learned there was a deceased male in the street and two other male subjects that were involved in the matter,” Tredyffrin Township Police Chief Mike Beaty said.

Investigators say one of the suspects took off after the deadly shooting. Police were able to find him after they searched the nearby area with K-9s and drones.

At that time, residents were asked to lock their doors. They say the second suspect was cooperating with police.

“I can tell you there is no danger to the community at this time,” Beaty said.

Police have not released what the dispute was about.

“We are going to process the crime scene and contact and interview all the witnesses and try to get as much information as we can,” Beaty said.

Neighbors say they still have a lot of questions.

“That’s basically the first thing that came into my head is what happened,” Janice Ellis, who lives nearby said. “Nothing like that has happened here before that I know of anyway.”

