NYC police sweep migrant shelter for “dangerous contraband” days after deadly shooting

By Ali Bauman

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New York City police conducted a surprise sweep at the Randall’s Island migrant shelter days after a woman was shot and killed there.

Officers were searching for “dangerous contraband,” NYPD told CBS News New York on Friday.

Police search migrant shelter tents Around 3,000 people staying at the shelter had to sit under the hot sun for hours when police abruptly started searching the tents that many have been living in for months.

“They came in the morning. They said that everybody go outside,” shelter resident Clifton Arriste said.

“You can see the place is hot. It’s uncomfortable to be outside,” shelter resident Ibrahim Kaba said.

Kaba said his discomfort is worth the police’s protection, though.

“It’s good for our security. You know, it’s good for us. It’s to protect us. We don’t know what is inside. So let’s say if they have a gun or some drugs, taking that out is good for us,” he said.

When asked if he felt safe at the shelter, Arriste said, “A hundred percent no … Sometimes people just fight for no reason.”

The NYPD said K-9 units did identify some bags during the search, but police are waiting on search warrants before they can open them up and look to see what’s inside.

The shelter residents were allowed back inside Friday evening.

Legal Aid Society calls sweep “a big show” However, the Legal Aid Society called the police operation “draconian.”

“They have already metal detectors. They’re searching all the bags of people as they come in. It certainly gives the impression that they want to create a big show and send a message, not that they have a strategy here to actually identify specific problems and protect people in a targeted way,” said Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

Legal Aid said if anyone is arrested, their lawyers will look into if that person’s constitutional rights were violated in the sweep.

Police sweep comes days after deadly shooting On Monday, 44-year-old Sandra Serrano, a woman living at the Randall’s Island shelter, was shot and killed at a gathering there. Two people were injured.

Police believe a man opened fire into a crowd in retaliation for a robbery.

As the NYPD investigated the shooting, officers towed dozens of unregistered cars and mopeds from the shelter lot. At least one vehicle was found to be stolen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.