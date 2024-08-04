Warren toddler shoots himself with babysitter’s gun, police say

By Andres Gutierrez, Dylan Olsen

WARREN, Michigan (WWJ) — A toddler was hospitalized Saturday evening after shooting himself in the stomach with what police say was his babysitter’s handgun.

Warren police say the 2-year-old boy is alert and responsive and with his mother.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the babysitter’s home on the 11000 block of Edgemont Street in the area of Stephens and Hoover Roads.

Officials say the babysitter, a 42-year-old woman, is a licensed CPL holder and had two handguns in the residence. Police believe that the babysitter left the handguns unsecured in an area accessible to the child. The boy was able to access one of the handguns and shoot himself in the stomach.

Investigators will be examining the details surrounding the safe and secure storage of the handgun as part of their investigation.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected.

