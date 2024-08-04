Waxahachie couple recovering after home explosion, “They survived that by the hands of God”

By OLIVIA LEACH

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KTVT) — It’s hard to believe what little is left of Debbie and Danny Holveck’s home on Ike road in Waxahachie.

“You can’t even tell there was a house there, it’s literally just sticks,” said Mashelle Holveck.

The couple, both in their 70s, were at home on opposite sides of the house when it exploded around 2 a.m. Friday. Their son Garry Holveck and his wife Mashelle Holveck are now calling it a miracle that they made it out alive.

“When you look at the house you don’t know how anybody walked away from it, or was carried out of or anything you wouldn’t expect them to survive that,” said Garry Holveck.

A neighbor heard the blast and sprang into action, rescuing the couple from under the debris.

They were transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas and are now in stable condition.

As the couple begins their long road to recovery, the Ellis County Fire Marshal announced Saturday that the explosion was caused by propane that was being used in the home. Now they’re investigating what caused the propane to ignite.

Garry Holveck says his parents are still in shock. At least 40 percent of Danny Holveck’s body was burned in the blast. He also broke his shoulder blade and fractured his back in several places.

Debbie Holveck was also burned and suffered a minor heart attack. The family has created a gofundme for them and is leaning on the support of their community to help Danny and Debbie heal.

“They survived that by the hands of God and that’s the only way they did it,” said Mashelle Holveck.

