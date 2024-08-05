Man bikes to Chicago and back to raise money for Special Olympics

By Brett Kast

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — A local Detroiter is pedaling for a purpose, riding his bicycle from Detroit to Chicago and back all to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan in support of a friend.

Local TikTok and Instagram personality Colin McConnell, who goes by Colin313 on TikTok, set off on his journey July 22 and just arrived back in Detroit Saturday, August 3. He rode 683 miles and has raised more than $7,000. He did it while wearing Hawaiian shirts made by 21 Pineapple, a company founded by his friend Nate Simon, who is a Special Olympics athlete with down syndrome.

McConnell shared his entire journey on his TikTok and Instagram to raise awareness for the cause.

“Hundred percent worth it, we brought a community together and helped people,” McConnell said of his ride. “It’s just amazing to see how much joy the organization brings people, so if I can just help a few athletes and keep this thing going and my community helped as well, it’s pretty awesome.”

McConnell is still collecting donations, you can make a donation HERE. You can also learn more about 21 Pineapple HERE.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.