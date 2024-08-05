Texas high school football is back amid triple-digit heat. Here’s how North Dallas HS prepares its team.

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — Football season is back in Texas and Dallas ISD football teams hit the field Monday for their first two-a-day practices of the year.

With triple-digit heat indexes, North Dallas High School’s top priority is keeping players healthy and hydrated.

“We have a lot of water breaks,” said Sheriff Jallow, a senior football player. “They make sure that everybody is hydrated. They give us protein shakes inside, and they make sure we eat right before, so we are all safe and do not faint on the field.”

Team representatives said they are not in the heat from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and players are allowed water breaks whenever they need them.

They also reminded players to fuel their bodies well before hitting the field, drink water and not have an empty stomach.

Spirits were still high, especially with a brand-new facility that was part of a $53 million bond project.

“To have these facilities in this neighborhood is amazing,” said head coach Carlos Perez, Jr. “New multipurpose field that you see, the locker rooms, the gym, the weight room, the whole athletic wing, it’s amazing to be a part of this.”

North Dallas High School football kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.