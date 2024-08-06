First city to ban multi-housing smoking

By Perla Shaheen

CARLSBAD, California (KGTV) — The City of Carlsbad passed a new law last week that bans smoking inside and outside multi-housing units, including condos and apartments.

The new law will go into effect in 2025, and Carlsbad is the first city within San Diego County to regulate smoking in residences. However, 84 cities across California have already enacted similar bans.

While the Carlsbad council members say it is in the public’s best interest to prevent secondhand smoke exposure, the residents say it is an infringement of their privacy.

