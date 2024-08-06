Pedestrian dies after being hit by marked police car, Dallas police investigating

By S.E. Jenkins

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A pedestrian who was struck by a marked Dallas police squad car Monday night has died, police say.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said an officer was driving on Elam Rd. approaching Cedarcliff Dr., responding to a disturbance call without lights or sirens. Two vehicles were attempting left turns at the intersection when a female pedestrian standing in the median ran across the street and into the far-left lane where the officer was driving.

The officer struck the pedestrian.

Garcia said the officer stopped and rendered first aid. The pedestrian, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Aresly Jaramillo, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said she died Tuesday morning.

