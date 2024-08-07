105,000-acre Paddock Fire forces Level 3 evacuations

By Danny Flynn

INDIAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIVI) — The BLM Idaho Fire is reporting that the Paddock Fire has continued to spread across the south end of the Paddock Reservoir.

The wildfire now covers 118,000+ acres as crews are working diligently to construct containment lines. A type 3 team has been ordered to continue work on the fire in the coming days.

The southern side of the fire is approaching the French Corner area and evacuations have been ordered for areas near Ola.

Go Now: Individuals North of Baldwin Corner (pin on map) and in the area to the North of the blue line should evacuate immediately. This evacuation area stretches up to Sagehen reservoir. Be Ready: Individuals south of the yellow line in Ola and the Ola valley should prepare for possible evacuation.

The Gem County Fire Protection District #2 is posting updated evacuation information on their Facebook page.

The Paddock Fire has now forced level 3 evacuations for residents on N. Crane Rd. and Four Mile Rd. south of Big Flat Rd.

Evacuations in Gem County for Ola and the Ola Valley area are in effect. If you live in the areas indicated in the map below from Gem County Fire Protection District #2, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is urging that you evacuate now.

The Paddock Fire is burning in Washington County approximately 10 miles north of French Corner and is currently 105,000 acres in size with no containment.

